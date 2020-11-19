 Missouri Tigers Football - Starters as Recruits: Missouri vs. South Carolina
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Starters as recruits: Missouri at South Carolina

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

PowerMizzou.com takes a look at the projected starters for South Carolina and Missouri and where they ranked as high school recruits, according to Rivals.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET $75 IN NIKE GEAR WITH YOUR NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION
CLICK HERE TO GET $75 IN NIKE GEAR WITH YOUR NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

QUARTERBACKS:

RUNNING BACK:

WIDE RECEIVERS:

**Keke Chism will likely get the start over Hazelton, however, Chism doesn't have a Rivals profile**

TIGHT END:

OFFENSIVE LINE:

===================================================

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE:

==============================================

LINEBACKERS:

SAFETIES:

CORNERBACKS:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}