PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

State of the Tigers presented by James Carlton: Episode 53

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Throughout the year, the PowerMizzou.com staff will keep you up to date on all things Mizzou. In 2024, our regular show is titled "State of the Tigers," a weekly look at the latest news around the team presented by James Carlton State Farm Insurance.

On Episode 53 we look back at the win over Buffalo and take a look ahead at Boston College. What do the rankings mean for Mizzou and the playoff? Is the schedule tougher than we thought? Is the competition for playoff spots dwindling already?

All that and more live at 7 Central.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1BXMFFSdF9aa0EwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXkgKjsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhICo7 IGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gKjsgY2xpcGJvYXJkLXdyaXRlIiBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0i MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNzUiIHN0eWxlPSJ3aWR0aDoxMDAlO21heC13aWR0aDo2 NjBweDtvdmVyZmxvdzpoaWRkZW47YmFja2dyb3VuZDp0cmFuc3BhcmVudDsi IHNhbmRib3g9ImFsbG93LWZvcm1zIGFsbG93LXBvcHVwcyBhbGxvdy1zYW1l LW9yaWdpbiBhbGxvdy1zY3JpcHRzIGFsbG93LXN0b3JhZ2UtYWNjZXNzLWJ5 LXVzZXItYWN0aXZhdGlvbiBhbGxvdy10b3AtbmF2aWdhdGlvbi1ieS11c2Vy LWFjdGl2YXRpb24iIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9lbWJlZC5wb2RjYXN0cy5hcHBs ZS5jb20vdXMvcG9kY2FzdC8vaWQxMzcwMDgyMTI0P2k9MTAwMDY2ODk1NzIy OCZ0aGVtZT1saWdodCI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTkxMzQ4Nzk0MSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvd3RyYW5zcGFyZW5jeT0idHJ1ZSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIzMDAi IHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBzdHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiBub25lOyBtaW4td2lkdGg6 IG1pbigxMDAlLCA0MzBweCk7IiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBkYXRhLW5hbWU9 InBiLWlmcmFtZS1wbGF5ZXIiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cucG9kYmVhbi5j b20vcGxheWVyLXYyLz9pPXF0Z25lLTE2Y2I1NWEmc3F1YXJlPTEmc2hhcmU9 MSZkb3dubG9hZD0xJmZvbnRzPUFyaWFsJnNraW49MSZmb250LWNvbG9yPWF1 dG8mcnRsPTAmbG9nb19saW5rPWVwaXNvZGVfcGFnZSZidG4tc2tpbj03JnNp emU9MzAwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW49IiI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==

Everyone on here already has insurance (or they should). Everyone on here also cheers for the Tigers (or they should). In college sports the hot button issue is NIL. A school can no longer compete the way they did just a few short years ago without a robust NIL collective. In our economy, the hot button issue is inflation. Here’s your opportunity to see about saving money on something that the state requires you to have on your car and your lender requires you to have on your house. Oh and by the way, just a quote from James’s office will get a donation on your behalf to PowerMizzou's fund with Every True Tiger Foundation, Mizzou’s preferred NIL initiative. Blink if you like saving money. Blink twice if you want to do everything you can to position your favorite college program to be as competitive in the SEC as possible. Give James’s office a call at 314-961-4800 or get a quote online at carltoninsurance.net.

“If your insurance costs a leg and an arm, call James Carlton State Farm.”

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9zdGF0ZS1vZi10aGUtdGlnZXJzLXByZXNlbnRlZC1ieS1qYW1l cy1jYXJsdG9uLWVwaXNvZGUtNTMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGc3RhdGUtb2YtdGhlLXRpZ2Vycy1wcmVzZW50ZWQtYnktamFt ZXMtY2FybHRvbi1lcGlzb2RlLTUzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK