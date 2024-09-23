State of the Tigers presented by James Carlton: Episode 55

in other news
WATCH: Mizzou postgame after win over Vanderbilt
Hear from Eli Drinkwitz, Brady Cook, Nate Noel and Chris McClellan after Mizzou survived a big scare from Vanderbilt.
Yuengling Post-Game Live: Mizzou vs Vanderbilt
Join us for our live postgame show after Mizzou's game against Vanderbilt..
Instant Reaction: Mizzou 30, Vanderbilt 27
Mizzou survived Vanderbilt on a missed field goal in double overtime. Instant reaction inside.
Game Thread: Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 Missouri
The Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 Missouri football game thread.
Rounding up the latest offers - Sept. 21st
A snapshot of the latest Missouri offers from this past week.
Throughout the year, the PowerMizzou.com staff will keep you up to date on all things Mizzou. In 2024, our regular show is titled "State of the Tigers," a weekly look at the latest news around the team presented by James Carlton State Farm Insurance.
On Episode 55 we look back at the win over Vanderbilt and take time to assess the Tigers through four weeks. Are we overreacting to the struggles? What needs to be fixed? James Carlton joins us for the conversation live at 7 Central.
If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week.
Everyone on here already has insurance (or they should). Everyone on here also cheers for the Tigers (or they should). In college sports the hot button issue is NIL. A school can no longer compete the way they did just a few short years ago without a robust NIL collective. In our economy, the hot button issue is inflation. Here’s your opportunity to see about saving money on something that the state requires you to have on your car and your lender requires you to have on your house. Oh and by the way, just a quote from James’s office will get a donation on your behalf to PowerMizzou's fund with Every True Tiger Foundation, Mizzou’s preferred NIL initiative. Blink if you like saving money. Blink twice if you want to do everything you can to position your favorite college program to be as competitive in the SEC as possible. Give James’s office a call at 314-961-4800 or get a quote online at carltoninsurance.net.
“If your insurance costs a leg and an arm, call James Carlton State Farm.”
