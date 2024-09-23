State of the Tigers presented by James Carlton: Episode 55

Throughout the year, the PowerMizzou.com staff will keep you up to date on all things Mizzou. In 2024, our regular show is titled "State of the Tigers," a weekly look at the latest news around the team presented by James Carlton State Farm Insurance. On Episode 55 we look back at the win over Vanderbilt and take time to assess the Tigers through four weeks. Are we overreacting to the struggles? What needs to be fixed? James Carlton joins us for the conversation live at 7 Central.

If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week.