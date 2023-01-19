Stats that stood out against Arkansas
Tigers negate Arkansas’ rebounding advantage
Missouri has struggled with rebounding all season long, especially on the defensive glass, where the Tigers have allowed opponents to secure 37.3% of available rebounds per KenPom. They rank 357th out of 363 NCAA Division I teams in offensive rebounding percentage allowed.
The team had its worst performance on the boards in its first meeting with Arkansas on Jan. 4. Mizzou grabbed just 48.3% of available defensive rebounds, surrendering several extra possessions to the Razorbacks.
Despite senior forward Noah Carter, the Tigers’ second-leading rebounder, being ruled out in their rematch with Arkansas on Wednesday, Missouri did a slightly better job on the glass, snatching 55.2% of available defensive rebounds. But there was one key difference between the two games against the Razorbacks: Arkansas scored 17 second-chance points off of 15 offensive rebounds in the first contest. The team was held to just eight second-chance points off of 13 rebounds in the second.
Senior forward Kobe Brown did most of the heavy lifting for Mizzou on Wednesday, grabbing six boards in the 79-76 win. The Tigers got a big lift from Mohamed Diarra, too — though the junior forward was credited with just one rebound on the night, he played a big part in MU earning five team rebounds, blocking out opponents and keeping them from getting two hands on the ball.
Brown said limiting the Razorbacks’ second-chance looks was something they wanted to improve on in their rematch with Arkansas.
“We made a big focal point, when we had the big guys, to keep them away from the rim,” Brown said. “I was talking to Coach before the game, if it's a 50/50 ball and you're going up with somebody bigger than you, tip the ball out. Try to get it to another teammate. Just keep it away from the rim. And so, that helped a lot.”
