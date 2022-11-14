The infusion of point guards on Missouri’s roster has made a dramatic difference in the team’s ability to take care of the basketball. Last year, Mizzou had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 399-to-476, or 0.84 — a bottom-60 mark in the NCAA. Through three games this year, the Tigers’ have upgraded the ratio to 64-36, or 1.78, which currently ranks 28th in the country.

Mizzou has improved in both aspects of the formula. According to KenPom, the team is earning assists on 63.9% of its field goals made and is only coughing the ball up on 15.9% of its possessions, both of which rank in the top 100 in the nation.

The dimes aren’t all coming from a single player, either. Senior guards Sean East II, Tre Gomillion and Nick Honor and senior forward Kobe Brown are all averaging at least three assists per game.

It’s encouraging that, even in a game like Sunday’s against Lindenwood where Mizzou gives the ball up a few more times than usual, the Tigers still come out on the positive side with a season-high 24 assists and 16 turnovers.