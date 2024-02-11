With Mizzou having a handful of players sidelined for its matchup against Mississippi State on Tuesday, head coach Dennis Gates knew the team would need to lean heavily on its starting backcourt of Nick Honor and Tamar Bates. Gates set certain statistical benchmarks both players needed to reach for the Tigers to come out with a win.

Honor and Bates came up far short of the goal, combining for more turnovers (10) than field goals made (7) in a 75-51 loss to the Bulldogs.

It was an uncharacteristically bad night for Bates in particular. The Indiana transfer had turned a corner since the start of SEC play, growing into Missouri’s secondary option on offense behind graduate senior guard Sean East II. For the season, Bates is averaging 14.2 points, shooting 54.1% from the field, 44.1% from the 3-point line and 95.5% on free throws.

But against MSU, the junior guard shot just 3-11 from the field, missing all four of his attempts from beyond the arc, and finished the night with 11 points. It was Bates’ lowest shooting percentage since the Border War game against Kansas on Dec. 9 and the fewest amount of points he’d scored since the Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois on Dec. 22.

But what stood out to Gates the most was Bates’ performance at the stripe. Heading into Saturday’s contest, Bates had made 37 consecutive free throws, two away from tying the program record. The Kansas City, Kan. native drew his first foul with 5:31 remaining in the first half with the Tigers only down 19-15. But Bates missed his first attempt at the line, ending his chance of breaking the record.

Bates went on to miss another foul shot later in the second half. Gates felt like he wasn’t able to channel his energy in the right ways after earning his trips to the stripe.

“I think the mental part of it, when you are physically challenged to the way that Mississippi State physically challenges you, you have to be able to regroup at the free throw line. And I think his energy and his excitement kind of — he wasn't able to sort of use that as a calming spot,” Gates said. “He screamed and yelled, once he finally got that foul call, in excitement. But he wasn't able to calm those nerves and execute what he's executed. He's a 90% free throw shooter. But he missed two, which is rare.”

Bates will undoubtedly bounce back and have more high-scoring nights for Mizzou. But with the team as banged up as it currently is, the Tigers don’t have any shot of winning a conference game without Bates staying in rhythm.

“He's entitled to an off night,” Gates said. “Now, I didn't want him to have an off night tonight, I wanted him to lead us how he has been … I credit the defense of Mississippi State.”