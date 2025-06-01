Mizzou basketball reportedly hires Tim Fuller as first General Manager

Former Missouri Tiger assistant coach Tim Fuller is returning to the program as the first General Manager in team history.

"Tim is a perfect fit for Mizzou and the newly-created general manager position," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said in a press release. "His elite combination of skills and experience in the sport and his innovative mindset is exactly what this job requires. He is one of the most connected individuals in the sport and his ability to form relationships is what makes him a great addition to our staff. I have known Tim for several years and he continues to hold Mizzou in great regard. I'm excited to get to work with him as we continue to build a successful and modern basketball program."

Fuller served on the Tigers’ staff from 2011-15 and was named the associate head coach in 2012 under Frank Haith. Fuller stayed for the first year of Kim Anderson's tenure before departing.

"This role is a full-circle moment for me," Fuller said in the Tigers' press release. "College basketball is evolving and I'm excited to help Missouri stay at the forefront as the program's first general manager."

Fuller also spent time as an executive at Nike and Overtime Elite, helping bring in and sign athletes to endorsement deals.

He had a five-game stint as the head coach with Haith suspended to start the 2013-14 season and went 5-0 against Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Illinois, Hawaii, Gardner-Webb and IUPUI.

Fuller started his career as an assistant at North Carolina A&T in 2000-01 after finishing his playing career at Wake Forest.

He then spent a season at West Forsyth High School, another two years at Elon, then returned to his alma mater from 2004-06 as an assistant at Wake Forest.

After a year at Fairfield, Fuller was an assistant for a season at Louisville, then joined the Tigers for four years.

He worked in the Harris-Stowe State administrative office as the president’s advisor from 2015-20, then coached as an assistant at Providence the past two seasons under former Tiger Kim English.

Fuller was named one of college basketball’s Top 10 assistant coaches under the age of 40 by ESPN, during his time with Missouri.

A source confirmed to MizzouToday earlier in the hiring search that the General Manager position will be focused on recruiting and talent evaluation as well as building relationships with a focus on agents and players.