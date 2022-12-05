For the second game in a row, Missouri was held to fewer than 20 assists. The Tigers had their lowest assist total of the season in Tuesday’s road game against Wichita State, handing out 14. And in Sunday’s game against Southeast Missouri State, Mizzou posted its worst assist-to-turnover ratio of the season with 17 dimes and 14 turnovers.

SEMO head coach Brad Korn thought it was his team’s offense that kept the Tigers from getting comfortable.

“I really think that we were able to fluster them a little bit because of the way that we were able to shoot the ball,” Korn said. “And so I think that maybe took some wind out of their sails a little bit. And also what it does is — everything's a compound effect. And now maybe they try to come down and force the issue a little bit more and now those looks aren't the same.”

Missouri’s assist totals have been an indicator of how well the team played in each game this season. In the five games the Tigers won by a double-digit margin, they also had greater than 20 assists. In the four games the Tigers won by seven points or less, they also had 20 assists or fewer.

The team has still had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio in all nine of its games, and still ranks in the top 30 in the country in assists per field goals made. But if Mizzou isn’t able to keep the ball moving or has its rhythm disrupted, it's been much more difficult for the team to put games away.

The first team that holds the Tigers to a negative assist-to-turnover ratio could potentially hand them their first loss, too.