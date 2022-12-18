Nick Honor had one of his best games of the season on Saturday, lighting UCF up for a season-high 17 points to go along with three assists, two rebounds and a steal in a 68-66 win in Sunrise, Fla.

But the truth is, Honor hasn’t really had a bad game yet. The graduate senior point guard has been a steady hand for Mizzou since transferring in from Clemson in the offseason. Honor has scored double-digit points in seven different contests this season, averaging 11.1 points per game.

Honor’s efficiency is what’s made him as effective as he is. He doesn’t make many mistakes, totaling 37 assists and 14 turnovers, a 2.64-to-1 ratio. He’s shooting 47.2% from deep, 82.6% from the free throw line and, despite being the shortest player on the roster, listed at 5-foot-10, is still sinking 60.9% of his shots inside. His true shooting percentage, a statistic which assesses how well a player is producing points per shot attempt, is up to 70.2% according to KenPom, which ranks 21st in the nation.

Honor lets the game come to him, rather than forcing his shot. For instance, as the Tigers fell behind 10-0 to open Saturday’s game, Honor was the first to break through the lid on the rim with a 3-pointer. He continued connecting from distance, hitting all of his next four triples to put his team in front, 18-14.

The Mizzou team captain was voted MVP of the game after defeating the Golden Knights, weathering the storm of a game that was decided by the final shot. It meant a lot to Orlando, Fla. native.

“Nick had this game circled since he saw it on the schedule this summer,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “He lives 10 minutes away from UCF's campus and, obviously, he wanted to come here, go to UCF out of high school. They didn't recruit him, he ended up at Fordham and obviously he had the game circled. And to his credit, he didn't get outside his character. He took what the defense gave him and he was prepared to knock down shots. And his teammates found him.”