BS: "I think it was a pretty easy choice, honestly. Coach Gates has been like a mentor to me my whole life, my whole last three years. I was a manager at Cleveland State. He allowed me to do that. I was at a junior college and you know, my mind wasn't right on school, and I wasn't getting the greatest grades, but he gave me a chance to be on the team if I got a 3.0 GPA. So ever since then, you know, he didn't really just change my life in basketball, but he changed my life in school or just other stuff in basketball too. So, you know him coming here was a very easy choice for me."