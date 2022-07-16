 PowerMizzou - Summer Sessions: Jackson Francois
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-16 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Summer Sessions: Jackson Francois

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, we'll run a Q&A with every player on the Mizzou basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. We continue today with freshman walk-on Jackson Francois.

How has the first month on campus gone for you?

JF: "It’s been really fun. The energy’s been awesome, just getting to know everyone and getting to connect with everyone and form bonds and it’s been really fun."

How big a difference can you tell from playing high school ball a year ago to being here now?

JF: "The energy’s really high. It’s super energetic. The speed of the game it’s an adjustment but it’s super fun."

What do you see as your role on this team this year?

