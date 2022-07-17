Summer Sessions: Mabor Majak
Over the next two weeks, we'll run a Q&A with every player on the Mizzou basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. We continue today with walk-on Mabor Majak, a transfer from Cleveland State.
How has the adjustment been your first few weeks on campus?
MM: "It's going great. I love the coaches and the players you know. I think it's a big school. I still haven't really seen everything yet, but I'm loving it. I'm loving it."
What's been kind of the biggest, I don't know if culture shock or adjustment or whatever that you feel like you've had to make?
MM: "it's got to be just just how big it is. Coming from Cleveland State is in the city and this I walked through at least like three buildings all day and that's about it. You know, I'm driving to the house, coming back. You know, driving around like campus, so many places, you know, so many places."
Tell me about, you know, the process of deciding to come here and follow coach and what what making that decision was like for you.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news