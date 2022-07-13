Summer Sessions: Nick Honor
Over the next two weeks, we'll run a Q&A with every player on the Mizzou basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. We continue today with Clemson transfer Nick Honor.
How's the how's the first month been getting used to a new place?
NH: "Man, it's been good. Just being in a new environment with everybody. I think it helps that, you know, we have like three returners, so everybody else is pretty much new so we're all learning our way around here. But it's been good we're a pretty close team so far."
What's been a bigger adjustment, basketball or just kind of moving to a new place and learning a new town?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news