Johnny Walker Jr. isn't worried about being snubbed

Four Missouri Tigers went to the NFL Combine, but edge rusher Johnny Walker Jr. wasn’t one of them.

“I was kind of disappointed at first,” Walker said. “But, nothing I can really do about it. Just looking forward to pro day, that’s all that really mattered.”

And Walker performed in his opportunity to compete in front of scouts from every NFL team.

He bench pressed 225 pounds 21 times (which would have been tied for 12th out of 16 edge rushers at the combine plus Walker), he jumped 32 inches in the vertical jump (would have been 17th out of 23 edge rushers), had a 10-foot broad jump (would have been tied for 10th out of 21 edge rushers) and posted a 4.79 40-yard dash (would have been 17th out of 19 edge rushers).

“I feel like I could have been better,” Walker said. “I was kind of hard on myself a little, I think my numbers could have been a little better. But I’m satisfied.”

And now Walker will wait for the NFL Draft, where he is projected as a possible Day 3 pick (rounds 5-through-7) or an undrafted free agent.

Walker said he’ll continue to work specifically on his flexibility and other small things as he prepares for the draft.

“I think training went good,” Walker said of preparing for pro day since the Music City Bowl. “I got my body right, got my body fat really low, got my weight up. So I’m happy about that.”

And one of the key times in those past few months since Walker ended his Mizzou career was a trip to the Shrine Bowl where he practiced throughout the week with Tiger teammates Brady Cook and Theo Wease, though Wease was unable to compete because of a hand injury that knocked him out of the Tigers’ win against Iowa in Nashville.

But during the game, he wasn’t competing alongside Cook, in fact, he showed the Tiger quarterback what others have had to fear coming from the edge of the Tiger line when he strip sacked Cook in the late second quarter.