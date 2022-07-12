Summer Sessions: Ronnie DeGray
Over the next two weeks, we'll run a Q&A with every player on the Mizzou basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. We continue today with sophomore forward Ronnie DeGray III.
This is kind of your third straight year of new teammates, new coach everything like that, how's the first month or two been?
RD: "It's been really good. You know still trying to familiarize faces and learn everyone and learn everyone's new game, but with the new guys and then coaches I love being around them every day. It's a really funny group to be around and I think we really started at the clicks. So I think this year's gonna be really special."
Has coach since he took the job kind of talked to you about since you've been here a little bit being one of the guys that that takes on a leadership role this summer?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news