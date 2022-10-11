Shortly after announcing his decision, Roche caught up with Rivals to answer some questions about being Missouri's newest commit.

Missouri picked up some steam on the recruiting trail today with their commitment of three-star ATH recruit Phillip Roche . The Merrillville (Ind.) standout is commitment No. 12 for a Missouri class that currently ranks No. 56 overall. Roche chose the Tigers over over an impressive list of offers that included the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Nebraska and others.

1. How does it feel to be Missouri’s newest commit?

"It’s a surreal feeling. I love their fan base."

2. Why did you choose Missouri and why was the time now?

"Missouri gives me a great opportunity to develop as a person and as an athlete. I love their coaching staff and the environment they’ve created. I took my time with my recruitment to make sure I was making the best decision for my future."

3. Was there any players or coaches that you connected with at Missouri throughout the recruiting process?

"I was mostly in contact with coach (Blake) Baker throughout the recruiting process."

4. We have you listed as an ATH because of your ability to play multiple positions. Where does the Missouri staff see you fitting into their scheme?

"They see me as a player who can play multiple positions in their secondary."

5. What are you next plans as Missouri’s newest commit?

"I plan on staying focused and finishing my high school career strong while representing Mizzou to the best of my ability."

6. What is your message to the Missouri fans?

"To Missouri fans, I’m blessed to be a part of your great program. I plan to work hard to become key part in Mizzou’s future success."