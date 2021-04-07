Tamar Bates' recruitment wide open
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
When Tamar Bates announced that he planned to ask for a release from the National Letter of Intent he signed with Texas on March 29, he immediately became one of the most sought-after high school p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news