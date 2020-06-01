 Missouri Football Recruiting - Target St. Louis: 2022 Defensive Prospects
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Targeting St. Louis: 2022 Defensive Prospects

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missouri has already had their fair share of success with in-state recruiting in the 2021 class and the 2022 class is shaping up to be even more talented within the Show Me State.We take a closer l...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}