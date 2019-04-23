Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-23 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tate Johnson talks Mizzou and recruiting process

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Callaway (Ga.) offensive lineman Tate Johnson walked into Friday's Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Atlanta wearing a Missouri hat, which naturally caught the attention of a few in attendance.After visiting...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}