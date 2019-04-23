Tate Johnson talks Mizzou and recruiting process
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Callaway (Ga.) offensive lineman Tate Johnson walked into Friday's Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Atlanta wearing a Missouri hat, which naturally caught the attention of a few in attendance.After visiting...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news