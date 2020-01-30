TE Gavin McKay becomes second 2021 commitment
The Missouri Tigers landed their second 2021 commitment on Thursday afternoon when Memphis (Tenn.) University School tight end Gavin McKay announced his decision on Twitter.
The three-star prospect was recently on campus for Missouri's junior day on January 18th after being re-offered by the new coaching staff in December.
Continue reading below...
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect originally picked up a Missouri offer after impressing the previous coaching staff at last summers Night at the Zou camp, it was his first power five offer.
McKay chose the Tigers over other the likes of Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, and UAB.
The Memphis product becomes the second 2021 commitment for Missouri, joining DeSmet (Mo.) defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.
COMMITTED🐯 #NewZou pic.twitter.com/fvrYqzvOzt— gavin mckay (@gavinmckay02) January 30, 2020