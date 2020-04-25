TE Ryan Hoerstkamp the second commitment of the day
Hours after De Smet (Mo.) running back Taj Butts' commitment, Washington (Mo.) tight end prospect Ryan Hoerstkamp became the second in-state verbal commitment for the Missouri Tigers on Saturday evening.
Missouri extended an offer to the 6-foot-4, 225-pound during a junior day visit to Columbia in early March.
"Coach Drink(witz) offered," Hoerstkamp told PowerMizzou.com after his junior day visit last month. "I was speechless to be offered by my hometown school."
Hoerstkamp has been talking mostly with tight ends coach Casey Woods and head coach Eli Drinkwitz throughout the recruiting process.
"I love their energy and their passion for the game," Hoerstkamp noted. "I felt like they really love what they do and care about the team. They just like me as a player overall. They like my physically and blocking as well as my catching."
The in-state product chose Missouri over the likes of Arkansas, Kansas State, Indiana, Michigan State, Arizona, Texas Tech, and others.
Hoerstkamp becomes the sixth overall commitment for the Tigers, joining Memphis University School (Tenn.) tight end Gavin McKay, East St. Louis (Ill.) quarterback Tyler Macon, Jackson (Mo.) offensive tackle Connor Tollison, and De Smet (Mo.) teammates Mekhi Wingo and Taj Butts.
Homegrown...COMMITTED!! pic.twitter.com/xThDSEyqsb— Ryan Hoerstkamp 🦏 (@RyanHoerstkamp) April 26, 2020