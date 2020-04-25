Hours after De Smet (Mo.) running back Taj Butts' commitment, Washington (Mo.) tight end prospect Ryan Hoerstkamp became the second in-state verbal commitment for the Missouri Tigers on Saturday evening.

Missouri extended an offer to the 6-foot-4, 225-pound during a junior day visit to Columbia in early March.

"Coach Drink(witz) offered," Hoerstkamp told PowerMizzou.com after his junior day visit last month. "I was speechless to be offered by my hometown school."