Ten for 10 in the SEC, No. 6: Mizzou draws record crowd, tops Tennessee

This fall will mark 10 years since Missouri announced a seismic change: The athletics department would leave the Big 12 conference and join the SEC. Missouri’s new home has brought the department increased revenue, which has helped bankroll improvements like the South Endzone football facility and new softball stadium. But for virtually every sport, the move has brought new challenges, as well — better competition and more pressure to spend to keep pace. Over the next 10 weeks, we will be counting down Missouri’s top 10 athletics moments from its first decade as a member of the SEC (which is actually nine years of competition because it took a year for the change to take effect). Note that wrestling, which has spent the past nine years as a member of the Mid-American Conference and will rejoin the Big 12 next fall, wasn’t considered for inclusion since it didn’t compete in the SEC. For our next entry, we look back to February 18, 2018, as the Missouri women's basketball team hosted No. 11 Tennessee. Previous Entries: No. 10: Thomas' one-hitter clinches regional title No. 9: Cunningham’s ‘flu game’ keys historic upset No. 8: Mizzou opens Martin era with win over Iowa St No. 7: Schweizer closes career with sixth NCAA title

In the days leading up to Missouri’s top-15 showdown against No. 11 Tennessee, Robin Pingeton started to figure that the game might attract a larger turnout than normal. With her team riding a four-game winning streak, Pingeton received a few extra ticket requests from family and friends, heard from the ticket office that some groups had purchased blocks of seats, even caught wind that at least one contingent planned to brave the mid-February weather and tailgate before the game. But when Pingeton peered out from the tunnel, just minutes before her No. 13 Tigers would take the court, the number of people packed into the Mizzou Arena stands still caught her off guard. Pingeton said she felt “overwhelmed by emotion,” to the point where an assistant coach had to pull her aside prior to tipoff and remind her to lock in on the action on the floor. “Walking out of that tunnel, no doubt a lot of emotions,” Pingeton said. “It was special. It was really special.”

Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton remembers getting emotional at the sight of Missouri's 11,092-fan crowd against Tennessee in 2018. (Jordan Kodner)

When Pingeton arrived at Missouri in the fall of 2010, she coached her first game in front of 1,207 people. More than eight years later, 11,092 fans filled the stands to watch the Tigers play Tennessee, the most ever for a Missouri women’s home game. The game marked the third time in program history that more than 10,000 home fans showed up to watch Missouri, and the first since 2002. It represented the biggest crowd of Pingeton’s tenure by more than 3,000 people. It wasn’t just the turnout that provided cause for celebration that day. Pingeton acknowledged that she was a bit nervous about how her players would react to the environment. While a big crowd can infuse the home team with extra excitement, she said, it also brings added pressure not to let the fans down. Plus, this would be a big game for Missouri regardless of crowd size. The Tigers had beaten Tennessee — for decades one of the biggest-name programs not just in the SEC but the nation — only once since joining the league in 2012-13. No player on the Missouri roster that day had experienced a win over the Lady Vols. But Missouri absorbed the crowd’s energy and started fast. The Tigers made eight of their first 10 field goals, jumping out to a 25-13 lead by the end of the first quarter. Jordan Frericks, then a fifth-year senior, said she hadn’t paid as much notice to the crowd as her head coach prior to tipoff, but once the game began, the difference in volume was impossible to ignore. The difference from a normal home game was so stark, in fact, that the team had to adjust a bit during one timeout early in the first quarter. “We’re like, ‘hey, we can’t hear each other,’” Frericks said. “‘We need to be louder, we need to communicate better.’ But it was amazing.” Frericks helped key the fast start, scoring the first four points of the game for Missouri and six in the opening quarter. The forward finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. But, as always seemed to be the case during the biggest moments of her Missouri career, Sophie Cunningham played the star. Cunningham, who committed to Missouri as an eighth-grader, talked even before her college career began about generating more interest in the program as one of the primary reasons she wanted to stay home to play her college ball. Now that the then-junior had drawn a record crowd to Mizzou Arena, she wasn’t about to let it down. Cunningham scored nine points in each of the first two quarters, but her best was yet to come. “That’s who Sophie is,” Pingeton said. “The bigger the stage, the better the performance. … For her, being a hometown kid and seeing that kind of support and people rallying behind us, there was no doubt she was going to let it all hang out and give it her absolute best. And she absolutely did not disappoint.”

In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.