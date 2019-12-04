News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Ten prospects the next Missouri head coach should pursue

Sean Williams and Josh Helmholdt
Rivals.com

With Barry Odom out at Missouri and the Tigers' brass currently conducting a coaching search, expect a lot of twists and turns in recruiting during these uneasy times and perhaps even more when a n...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}