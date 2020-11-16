PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Let's get the important stuff out of the way first: According to people I've checked with this morning, Missouri is currently on track to play South Carolina this weekend. I do not know if that is reflective of Sunday's tests, but I would assume it is. There is still a round of tests Tuesday and another Thursday and as you all know, we'll see how it goes. But as of Monday morning, the Tigers are on track to return to the field. So that's good news.

2) The big news right now is that when they do return to the field, they'll face a South Carolina team with an interim head coach. Mike Bobo will be in charge with Will Muschamp having been fired last night. It shouldn't really change that much about what the Gamecocks do. Bobo was in charge of the offense and that won't change. What the Gamecocks are right now is a team that was 4-8 last year, 2-5 this year having lost three straight games by a combined score of 159-69. South Carolina ran the ball really well against Ole Miss (moving the ball against the Rebels isn't really an accomplishment this year because everyone does it). But they couldn't stop anything. Rebels QB Matt Corral averaged 16 yards PER ATTEMPT. That's more than double what's considered a really good number. I'm not sure I've ever seen a number like that. Yes, Ole Miss has better receivers than Missouri does, but South Carolina often wasn't even close. It would be disappointing if Missouri doesn't have a good amount of success moving the ball this weekend.

3) Not that anybody will ask me, but there should be some interest among Mizzou fans in who South Carolina hires considering it's a divisional rival.