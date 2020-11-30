PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Before you dive in here, I've already written a lot about Saturday's game in my Saturday night wrap and my Sunday morning thoughts so if there's something you don't see mentioned here, it's probably mentioned there. I'll wrap the Mizzou thoughts here and get into national stuff as usual in this morning's thoughts.

1) Let me make sure to give Mizzou full credit here. Some have taken offense at me saying I thought Vandy gave less than full effort. I can't say for sure that Vandy quit (I won't say it didn't, but I can't say that for sure). Vandy didn't play well, that doesn't necessarily mean it didn't play hard. But a lot of that had to do with Missouri playing really well. I'd argue Saturday was as good as this team can look. Connor Bazelak was deadly efficient. He was 30-37 for 318 yards and didn't turn it over. Larry Rountree ran for 160 yards and scored three times. Tyler Badie had 100 yards receiving and a touchdown. I've gone back through a whole bunch of box scores and here are some notes:

*The last time Missouri won a conference game by 41 points was a 58-0 win over Colorado on October 25, 2008

*The last time Missouri had a 300 yard passer, 100 yard rusher and 100 yard receiver in a conference game was the Ole Miss game in 2019 when Kelly Bryant threw for 329, Larry Rountree ran for 126 and Johnathon Johnson had 110 receiving

*The last time Missouri hit those marks and all three players had touchdowns was November 28, 2009 in a 41-39 win over Kansas when Blaine Gabbert threw for 303 yards and a TD, Derrick Washington ran for 111 and 2 TD and Danario Alexander had 236 yards receiving and a score (they were six passing yards short of this against Vanderbilt in 2016)

*The last time Missouri had just one penalty was October 22, 2011 in a loss to Oklahoma State (the penalty was for 11 yards). The Mizzou media guide lists only three games in which the Tigers had zero penalty yards: a 20-13 loss to Oklahoma in 1943, a 34-14 win over Kansas in 1964 and the Texas Bowl loss to Navy in 2009. However, the box score from a 52-17 win over Iowa State the week prior to that Oklahoma State game in 2011 also lists Missouri with 0 penalties for 0 yards.

Another interesting penalty note: The most penalized team in Tiger history was the 2014 team, which was penalized 102 times on its way to winning the SEC East.

2) Missouri is not the marginal coach's version of the Grim Reaper. You see the Tigers coming, you're looking for that scythe in the right hand of the quarterback