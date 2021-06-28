Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.

1) As of this morning, college football recruiting is back in a dead period. It comes after probably the wildest month of recruiting since actual rules were instituted (or at least since Eric Dickerson was being recruited). Missouri hosted 11 official visitors, but also had eight camps, two invite only recruiting events and unofficial visitors and on-campus evaluations too multiple to count. We posted more than 50 recruiting stories on 2022/23 football and basketball recruiting in the month of June.

I've seen a lot of people ask the question: "After having 16 months without recruiting, why are they already going back to a dead period?" The truth is, people need a break. The coaches do. They've worked ridiculously long days for a month straight now (I'm not saying you should feel sorry for them, they're well compensated, but everybody deserves some time off). But more than that, the kids do. Luther Burden had been out of town every weekend and multiple days during the week in June when I talked to him last week. 2023 prospect Kadyn Proctor visited Notre Dame, Alabama, Iowa and Missouri just this week. He sounded flat out exhausted when I talked to him last night. Both the coaches and the kids are about a month away from starting fall camp in preparation for the season. They need a break after packing 16 months of recruiting into four weeks.

On Wednesday, our staff is planning to record a special summer edition of the 573 Report recapping all the big news and recruiting chatter from June. Look for that on the site Wednesday afternoon.

2) Very shortly, our attention here will turn to previewing the season and getting you all set for the return to (mostly) normalcy of college football. SEC Media Days is a little more than three weeks away and Mitchell Forde will be there for us to cover Mizzou's appearance, which leads off the final day. We will have opponent previews, schedule breakdowns and position previews for the Tigers headed into what I think is fair to say the most anticipated Tiger season since 2014. I'd actually say this is the most excited I've seen the fanbase since 2008. That was the year Mizzou started the season No. 4 in the preseason polls with national title or bust aspirations. While 2013 was incredibly exciting, very few really saw it coming. Yes, the fanbase was excited entering 2014, but the Tigers had lost a fair amount--including the starting quarterback--off that 2013 team and realistically most didn't expect them to make a repeat run to Atlanta. You could argue that the level of excitement was this high in 2012 and you're probably right, but that had as much or more to do with the fact that it was the first year in the SEC as it did with the actual football team. The level of anticipation for year two under Eli Drinkwitz is as high as I've seen it around here in a long time. And truthfully, that has as much to do with the way he's been recruiting as it does anything that has happened or might happen on the field.

3) So about all that recruiting, what's going to happen next after this wild month for Mizzou?