Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) The weekend was a fruitful one for Eli Drinkwitz. If you're reading this, I'm going to assume you likely already know that Missouri added Tavorus Jones and Deshawn Woods to the commitment list over the weekend. Both are four-stars. Mizzou's class rose to No. 13 in the country at the moment Woods committed and currently sits at 18th in the Rivals team rankings. Mizzou has six four-stars in the class so far. That ties 2015 for the second-most in a Missouri class in the Rivals era. The most is 2010 when the Tigers had seven. Drinkwitz has about ten spots remaining to add at least one more four-star, which would tie the most Mizzou has ever signed in a class. So, yes, when people are throwing around words like "unprecedented" it is justified. This isn't recruiting we've seen around here before.

2) As impressive as the high end of the class is, what might be more noticeable is Drinkwitz's raising of the floor of Mizzou recruiting. In two years plus the first half of this recruiting class, Mizzou has added only two two-star prospects (at least as day one scholarship players--Chance Luper was a two-star, but he walked on his first year and was a unique situation). Realus George and Dylan Spencer are the only two players Drinkwitz has signed or received a commitment from rated below three-stars. Spencer transferred out already and George should be in the mix for playing time at defensive tackle this year.

For some perspective, here are the year-by-year number of two-stars prior to Drinkwitz:

2019-1

2018-6

2017-6 (to be fair, two of them just got drafted this year)

2016-5

2015-1

2014-8

2013-2

2012-1

2011-0

2010-0

2009-8

2008-5

2007-7

2006-11

2005-4

2004-16

2003-4

2002-5

That means Missouri had an average of about five two-star players per class. Again, some of them turned into really good players. And some four-stars flopped. But AS A GENERAL RULE, the more highly rated players you have, the better chance you have of being a good team. Not every one is going to hit. There are going to be individual exceptions. But the higher your class ranks, the more likely you are to be good. So this is a good thing.

3) To build on the point above, let's take a look at the history of the rankings here.