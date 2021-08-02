Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Missouri opens fall camp officially on Friday. You can find the full schedule here. The first practice is on Friday, but on Wednesday we'll get interview opportunities with the assistants and on Thursday we'll get to talk to some of the players prior to camp opening. All told, we will get to view parts of seven of the camp practices leading up to game week. Between Mitchell Forde, Joel Lorenzi and myself, we should have at least two people at every practice. We are not exactly sure what we'll be able to see, what we can report or who we'll talk to yet, but you can rest assure that nobody is going to have fall camp covered like PowerMizzou. Beginning next week, we'll have a photographer at some of the practices as well to update our database of pictures of the current roster. We will do everything we can to make sure our subscribers are the most informed Missouri fans on the planet. That said, this is also the time of year where we (pointlessly) plead with you not to put TOO much stock in camp reports. Even after seeing some practices, we will have a very small fraction of the information the coaches will have. There's no way we're going to be able to predict everything that's going to happen. What we see may not exactly match up with what the coaches see because they have so much more information than we do. So, read it all, enjoy it all, keep track of it all. Do not take it as a complete guide to what will happen during the season.

2) So what are the storylines worth watching in camp? Here are a few:

*How does the offensive line shake out? I think this is the most important question on the roster. Is Hyrin Morrison-White back and ready to start? Where do Connor Wood and EJ Ndoma-Ogar slot in? The line was better than I expected last year, but still up and down. It needs to be a little better and a lot more consistent this year.

*What is the impact of the young wide receivers? Will Mookie Cooper and/or Dominic Lovett start? Do we see breakthroughs from JJ Hester or Chance Luper?

*Does experience or potential win out on the defensive line? Missouri brought a lot of guys back here. But the truth is, none of them have been that productive outside of Kobie Whiteside. Are the juco transfers young guys ready to supplant the guys who have been here right away?

*Who replaces Nick Bolton? I expect Martez Manuel to be the leader of the defense. So he's the replacement in that regard. As far as actual on field production, that's going to be Blaze Alldredge's job. Nobody should expect him to be Bolton. The key is how close can he be?

*What does Steve Wilks defense look like and is it ready to go game one? It's a new system. There is going to be a learning curve. How steep is it?

3) Let's go ahead on go on record with a game by game prediction.