Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) In the discussion of the SEMO game, I think we’ve ignored the most important part. There is only one way you lose that game or even come close: If you come out flat and let the underdog hang around. We see it all the time. It happened to Kentucky this week. It happened to Arkansas in week one. It’s happened to Missouri before. You let a greatly overmatched team hang around and get a little confidence and they start to believe they can beat you. Usually the talent wins out and the better team pulls it out. But it never should have been that close to begin with. Missouri didn’t let that happen yesterday. It came out and did every single thing it needed to do for 30 minutes. That game was over with three minutes to play in the first quarter. Eli Drinkwitz had his guys ready to go. That should be acknowledged.

2) Another important point about that game: Missouri had one regular rotation player (Connor Wood) play in the second half. And he was really only playing mostly because Case Cook was injured. Every other regular starter was done at halftime. No defensive starter played as many as 30 snaps. Tyler Badie played 21. Missouri basically played the equivalent of a light scrimmage. They got to rest everyone. They go to Boston College on two weeks rest for all intents and purposes.

3) Speaking of BC, anyone that says they know anything about the Eagles is lying.