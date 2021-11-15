Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) What a difference a week makes. Missouri beat South Carolina 31-28 in a game that shouldn't have been that close, but was (more on that in a bit) and now everyone's talking bowl game. And it seems realistic. Missouri's defense is playing better, the offense still has Tyler Badie (more on that too) and there's actual momentum around the team for the first time since the Tigers lost to Boston College in week four. South Carolina isn't a great team, but it's a team that was coming off a monstrous win (think of their win over Florida like Mizzou's over LSU last year where you know the opponent isn't as good as the name on its jerseys, but it's still a pretty big win for a coach in year one who needs a moment to point to that everyone can get behind) that was playing for a bowl game (because with Auburn and Clemson left, the chances are they're not going to win another game). Three weeks ago, some were asking if Eli Drinkwitz's team had quit on him and the efforts against Tennessee and Texas A&M hadn't done anything to make you think they hadn't. Today, he's got those same people wondering about 7-5 and a .500 season in the SEC. Credit to him for pulling the season back from the edge of the cliff. It's not necessarily back on the road at full speed, but at least it's not in danger of crashing into the canyon.

2) That said, Missouri is going to be an underdog in the last two weeks. I was surprised to see Florida open as a 10 point favorite--it's already down to down to 7.5--but I wasn't surprised to see the Gators favored. They're a mess right now, no question about it. They just gave up 52 points to Samford, 42 of them in the first half. They've fired assistants and the fans have turned on Dan Mullen and nothing is rosy in Gainesville. But this still is the roster that was within an eyelash of beating Alabama and ran Tennessee off the field. The talent is there. Talent doesn't always win, but it always gives you a chance. The following week is Arkansas on the road and the Razorbacks aren't world beaters, but they're 7-3 with the only losses to teams that were ranked in the top 18 at the time (and two that are in the top ten still). The Tigers have won five in a row in that series and I'd be shocked if Arkansas isn't highly motivated for that one. Obviously the goal is 2-0 and it's certainly not impossible. Both games are winnable. But I think 1-1 would be a fine accomplishment over the next 11 days. It would get you to a bowl game and extend the season and give you a modicum of momentum headed into the offseason.

3) Would 6-6 be a success?