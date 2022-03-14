Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Just so you know going in, we're not talking coaching search here. I'll have the daily Rumor Mill up after I write this and the entire board is pretty much about the coaching search, but in order to avoid doubling up on thoughts, I'm keeping this pretty much separate. We'll talk some basketball, but I'm keeping the new coaching candidates out of this specific post. Mitchell Forde is starting our profiles of potential candidates today.

1) Missouri made the move that needed to be made. I said over and over during the last few months that I wasn't going to weigh in on whether Cuonzo Martin should be fired or not. I don't view that as my job and I also have to continue to cover Mizzou so I don't find it all that useful to go advocating for someone's dismissal and then find myself in a position of still needing to do a good job covering them going forward. So I've always said that we'll cover it if they do get fired, but never tell you they should be fired. But after the fact, I can tell you Missouri made the move I would have made. The reason is simple: I've seen the ceiling for Martin and it's not enough. I could invent a world where he hits in the transfer portal and reshapes the roster and the returning players improve next year and Missouri is better. But how much better? I'd say the ceiling was sneaking into the NCAA Tournament and not really being a threat to do much once they were there. Then the next year you're losing Kobe Brown and Boogie Coleman at a bare minimum and you've got another year of recruits coming in and let's say they get better and improve to...a six seed?

Obviously that would be a lot better than it's been. But if that's the ceiling--and Martin had shown over 14 years of coaching it was--is that enough? Some will say it should be. I say it is not. I'm not saying Martin's replacement is going to take Missouri to regular SEC title contention and a top four seed in the tournament. Hell, I'm not even going to tell you I know that Martin's replacement will be better than he was. But you need to sell one of two things in sports: Success or hope. Missouri basketball isn't selling success right now and hasn't been for a while. The bigger problem is outside of a couple of blips under Martin, they haven't been selling much hope either. The move Mizzou made was the right one for this reason: Bringing back Cuonzo, you knew the ceiling. By making a change, you don't. And fans are going to buy that. They're going to get excited because they're going to convince themselves that there is hope for much better. They may be wrong, but worst case scenario you get two or three years of hope and enthusiasm before anybody knows if you made the right move or not.

This probably sounds like change for the sake of change. Maybe it is to some degree. But Missouri needs to sell hope and there just wasn't a lot to sell if they stayed the course.