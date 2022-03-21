Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) By the end of the day today, I expect Missouri's hiring of Dennis Gates will be a formality. At this point, we are waiting on the Board of Curators to put out a notice that they are holding a meeting. (NOTE: A few minutes after publication of this piece, that notice was posted for a 7 a.m. meeting Tuesday). We expect that notice to go out some time on Monday with the meeting being held on Tuesday. Once that meeting is called, it's going to happen. As I told someone over the weekend, at most schools I would tell you this was 100% done. At Missouri I will say it's about 98% done simply because I have seen the Curators take over the process multiple times before. But I do not expect that to happen. I fully expect them to rubber stamp Gates' hiring. Once the notice goes out, it's a foregone conclusion.

2) Everyone is welcome to his own opinion. I will not change anyone's opinion. My opinion is that once Mizzou was down to Gates, Todd Golden, Kim English and Matt McMahon (and I am pretty confident these were the four "finalists" and I'll do my search postmortem at some point this week after the Gates hiring is official), to me, there wasn't much difference. They were basically all the same candidate. There were things to really like, things to question, a lot of potential but no sure thing. If you preferred one of the other three to Gates, that's your prerogative. You might be right and you might not be. I said once Mizzou got down to these four, I wasn't going to stomp my feet regardless of which one they hired. I personally viewed Gates, English and Golden as very similar and probably would have put Gates and English a half-tick above Golden. I would have had McMahon fourth on that list. But that's just my personal opinion. Everyone else can have his own.

3) There's a pretty good chance we're going to get to compare three of these four up close and personal.