Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) It's rare that Mizzou would get a four-star commitment and the news would be overshadowed, but that happened on Sunday. Following an unofficial visit last weekend, 2023 quarterback Gabarri Johnson committed to Mizzou on Sunday afternoon. It's a big deal in that Missouri now has its quarterback succession lined up for the next few years (sort of ) and another high-level signal caller in the fold. Johnson had offers from six schools in the PAC-12 but opted to come halfway across the country to commit to Mizzou. That's an impressive get for Bush Hamdan and Eli Drinkwitz.

2) It marks the third year in a row Drinkwitz has landed an out-of-state four-star quarterback. Some perspective on Missouri and the waters in which it's swimming:

Prior to Drinkwitz, Missouri had four four-star quarterback commits. Under Drinkwitz it has three.

Of the prior four-star quarterbacks, only one (James Franklin) was from out of state.

From 2014-2020, Missouri signed 14 four-star players. From 2021-present, which means two full classes plus a couple of months, Drinkwitz has signed or has commitments from 14 four-star players (this doesn't count any transfers).

From 2002-2020, Missouri signed 48 four-star players. That comes out to an average of 2.53 per class. If Drinkwitz lands no more four-stars in the 2023 class (he will), he would average 4.67 four-star or higher players in his first three classes.

Perhaps most impressive, Johnson was Drinkwitz's ninth out-of-state four-star. That's an average of three per year. In the previous 19 classes that were rated by Rivals (2002-20), Missouri signed a total of 15 out-of-state four-stars, or 0.79 per class.

3) Yet the vast majority of the focus on Sunday was on the one that got away.