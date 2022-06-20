Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) The only Mizzou news of the weekend coincided with the biggest sporting event nationally. Former Mizzou golfer Hayden Buckley hung around and finished 14th in the U.S. Open. Buckley entered the weekend a shot off the lead after back to back 68s in the first two rounds. A 5-over round Saturday mostly took him out of real contention to win and on Sunday, he just never really could make any sort of a move, but he still finished tied for 14th in his second ever US Open. He moved up from 112th to 95th in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 125 in the standings automatically get their PGA Tour card for next season. So this weekend was a major step in that direction for Buckley. Great Open overall and Buckley's involvement gave us a nice little local angle to follow in addition to the usual drama.

2) Is college baseball teaching us a lesson? The College World Series is happening this week. Eight teams qualify. The way the brackets fell, the four unseeded teams faced the four national seeds in the first game in Omaha. The unseeded teams won all four. Arkansas, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Oklahoma weren't even supposed to win their regionals. They all advanced to the winner's bracket in the College World Series. I understand baseball is the most random of sports. There's no such thing as an "upset" in baseball. Even the worst team in Major League Baseball is going to win 60 and even the best team is going to lose 50 or 60. So this isn't really replicable in college football or even college basketball. But it sure would be fun if it was. Seeing underdogs win and different teams win is fun. I wish we saw it more in college football.

3) We are less than a month from the unofficial kickoff of the season before the college football season.