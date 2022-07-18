Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) So the biggest unimportant day of the year is here. SEC Media Days begins today. Mitchell Forde is in Atlanta for us and will have all the coverage of Mizzou's appearance. He'll leave tomorrow morning. If media days is the kind of thing that interests you, you can follow along on SEC Network or read the sites that cover the other teams in their leagues. Media days, largely, is a waste of time in my opinion. It's one of two things at this point: An outdated concept from when newspapers used to write conference capsules and it was the only place anyone could read about all the teams in the league or a way for the SEC Network to fill up four days of programming. It's probably a little bit of both. But the truth is, nothing important is going to be said by Eli Drinkwitz or any other coach. Greg Sankey's address might be interesting considering everything that's going on around college sports. Either way, though, they're having media days and we're there and we'll have coverage of anything that does happen on the Mizzou front.

2) Since I just told you I think media days are pointless, of course now, I'll talk more about media days. I am interested to see one thing with Mizzou: I expect this team--and this coach--very much to attempt to just blend in and lurk in the background this year. Eli Drinkwitz has been brash and cocky and he's talked a lot the first two years. He hasn't really done that this offseason. On one Finebaum appearance he even said his dad told him it was time to quit talking and win some games. I don't know if his dad really told him that, but I think it's going to be kind of a team-wide approach this year. Shut up and prove it on the field. I don't mean that to sound derogatory. I like covering a coach that says some things and I'm sure we'll still get a few barbs and one-liners because that's who Drink is and I don't think he can just shut it off. But I don't think you're going to see any headlines coming out of Atlanta from Missouri. I think they're going to be largely ignored by the league and national media, I think they're going to be picked between 5th and 7th in the East and I think they're going to try to use that as fuel to play well.

3) I don't really know enough about every team in the league to predict an order of finish that would be anything more than a wild guess. But the league media will vote on that over the next four days. Here's my prediction of the way the media will predict things: