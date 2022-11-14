You can read my ten thoughts on the loss to Tennessee here as well as some reaction to the hoops win over Lindenwood here

1) Welcome to the worst week of the football season. The one thing I really like about the SEC is that it usually gives you meaningful games early in the season. But the thing I hate is that the tradeoff for those meaningful games early is this week in November where every team schedules a glorified bye week. And make no mistake, that's what this is. There are worlds where Missouri can be in a close game or lose to New Mexico State. But the Aggies are 4-5 and their best win is probably New Mexico (which has won two games). Missouri is a four touchdown favorite. If there's any drama in this one, it's disaster.

2) There is only one thing that is interesting this weekend: Do we see Sam Horn and a lot of the other young guys we've heard about? All of these guys need to play multiple series on Saturday: Horn, Tavorus Jones, Jalen Marshall, Marquis Gracial, Isaac Thompson, Ja'Marion Wayne. We also need to see extended action for non-freshmen like Arden Walker, Johnny Walker, Dameon Wilson, etc, etc. I've got little interest in how the older players do this weekend. I want to see the kids. I want to see the players that are going to be the future of this program.

3) By Saturday night, we will likely have arrived at this: 5-6 Missouri will host 5-6 Arkansas the day after Thanksgiving with a .500 season on the line for one and hopes for a 5-7 APR bowl exception for the other.