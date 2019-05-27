We want to start by remembering all of those who have died in service of our country. Thank you to ll the men and women much tougher than I am who allow slackers like me the freedoms we enjoy every day. A blessed Memorial Day to all of those who serve or have served. On to this week's thoughts:

1) The NCAA baseball selection show is at 11 am on ESPNU today. I can't work up a ton of devotion to what Missouri's fate should be. There is an argument the Tigers belong in the field and it's a pretty strong one (I'll break that down in a minute). But if they get left out, I don't see it as a huge miscarriage of justice. Missouri lost seven of ten to end the season a missed plenty of chances that could have made this morning a whole lot less nerve racking. If the Tigers aren't in the field (as Baseball America and D1 baseball say they will not be), I'll understand some frustration and aggravation. But I don't think they have a lot of room to be angry and blame anyone.

2) Let's make the case for Mizzou now. Here are the vitals for the Tigers:

RPI: 31

SOS: 38

Non-con record: 21-5

Conference record: 13-17-1

Conference RPI: 1

Record vs top 25: 8-13-1

Record vs top 50: 8-16-1

Record vs top 100: 14-17-1

Record vs non-top 100: 20-5

Missouri played 32 games against top 100 teams. It played 25 against top 50 teams and beat eight ranked in the top 25. It won 13 games and tied one in the toughest conference in the country (and it isn't close). On the surface, that's an NCAA Tournament team. But for context, let's look at the resumes of the seven teams that generally seem to be bunched around Missouri as last four in or first four out...