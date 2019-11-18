1) Let's go ahead and start where you guys want to start, which is the coaching front. I don't have an update on whether Barry Odom is going to get fired, what it will take to save his job or any of that. I did request a statement this week from Jim Sterk on Odom's future beyond this season. I don't know if I'll get one. Honestly, I don't think there's really any advantage to him giving me one at this point in time. But I asked for one, mostly to give him a chance to say "Barry Odom is going to be the head coach next year" to end the speculation. I'm not saying he will say that or even that he should say that. I have no idea. But if he knows it, he might as well say it. If he doesn't say it, that at least leaves open the possibility that Odom will not be the head coach next year. If I get anything from Sterk this week, I will obviously pass it on.

2) If Missouri beats Tennessee this weekend, this discussion is over. Not the discussion of should he be the coach. You guys are going to continue to have that every single day until he's gone. But the discussion of will he be the head coach. If he beats Tennessee he's almost certainly going 7-5 and that means he's staying without question. The issue really becomes what happens if he doesn't beat Tennessee?Now, I've always been a guy that says if you're trying to determine the head coach's future on one game you should just fire him. It can't be as simple as if he beats Tennessee he stays and if he loses he goes. If that's the case, he needs to go. But I don't think that's the case. I don't think a firm decision has been made. If a firm decision has been made, I think it's much more likely that decision is to keep him.

3) It's time to ask the question: Is this the worst offense in recent Mizzou history?