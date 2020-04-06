News More News
Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
1) We still don't have sports and the truth is nobody knows when we will have sports for sure and anybody making definitive statements one way or the other is dumb and anybody believing anyone making definitive statements is simply doing so because they want to. I've seen a lot of people say "I just want optimism, I don't care if it's true." I mean, personally, I don't see the value in that. I don't see any value in being pessimistic about it either just to brace yourself for potential bad news. But it's April. We know we aren't having sports before probably July 1. But let's maybe see where we are six weeks down the road before we either cancel football or plan the tailgates. We have to ask the question of people I guess. I mean, I asked it of Eli Drinkwitz last week. But what do we expect people to say? And why do we care what they say unless they are medical experts? Nobody knows. Maybe in a few weeks we'll know more. This is the best thing I've seen on the subject (and this is in no way a statement about the president or a political statement...you could literally sub in the name of any non-medical person who has spoken on this and it would be as accurate and as amusing):

2) I don't know whether this qualifies as good news or not but it at least qualifies as news that something can happen:

Golf is the one most have expected to be able to come back first. It's outside, there's no contact, there's not really any need to be close to one another. So if that can start by mid June, can other things start in August or September? I sure hope so.

3) Also, clearly, this is Canada's fault

4) I'll say this: I've enjoyed watching some old sporting events more than I thought I would.

