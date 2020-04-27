1. Missouri had two players selected in the NFL Draft this weekend. Jordan Elliott went to the Browns with pick No. 88 on Friday night and Albert Okwuegbunam was taken by the Broncos with pick 118 in the fourth round on Saturday. Both went approximately where they were thought to go before the draft, if not as high as they were potentially thought to go before the season. Most of the reviews I've seen are very high on the Elliott pick. The consensus seems to be that he's an NFL starter who has all the potential in the world and while we have seen flashes of it, we haven't seen him put it all together consistently yet. I think that's a fair evaluation. There were times he looked dominant last year, but it was only one year and it wasn't consistent. The Albert O pick is consistent with what fourth round picks tend to be: There is a world of upside, but there are plenty of questions. A lot of the talk over the weekend was what we've talked about here for a year or two: The motor and the desire to be there and play hard every week are a question mark. The speed and athleticism are not. Some guys tend to get a little more motivated when a paycheck is on the line or when they're surrounded by guys who are just as talented as they are and have to work their asses off to stick around. Maybe that's Albert.

2. Here are the list of guys we know so far who have signed free agent deals: Tucker McCann (Titans), Cale Garrett (Titans), DeMarkus Acy (49ers), Ronnell Perkins (49ers), TreVour Wallace-Simms (Jaguars), Yasir Durant (Chiefs), Johnathon Johnson (Redskins). Trystan Colon-Castillo (Ravens). I don't know enough about these rosters to break down the chances of these guys making the team. It's possible. I read over the weekend where 30% of the league rosters last year were made up of players who were undrafted. It's also not easy. A ton of guys sign free agent deals. Most don't stick. NFL teams have 93 roster spots headed to training camp. They only keep 53. So over the next few weeks and months, you're talking about 1200 dudes that are going to get cut. So the odds are long. But without a camp invite, you don't have a chance. So at least these guys have a chance to prolong the dream a little bit.

3. Drew Lock has to be one of the happiest dudes in the NFL this morning.