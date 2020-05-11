1) I desperately want to start this by talking about something other than the virus and how it is going to impact sports. But what's the point? That's not just the main story right now. It's the ONLY story. Nothing else really matters. We can talk about new offers and kids who say they like this program or that program or release a top 27 or whatever, but the only thing in sports that really matters is when are we going to have sports again? In terms of college football, as of today, we're looking at three weeks until players are expected to hit campus. That's the word I'm hearing at Missouri and the word people elsewhere in the SEC are hearing. The idea as of today is to have players report to campus on June 1 to begin online classes, offseason conditioning and some sort of a semi-normal summer program. Will that happen? I have absolutely no idea. That's the plan/thought/hope/wish/whatever right now.

2) The question a lot of people are talking about is whether games are going to be able to be played if students aren't on campus. Here is the difference people need to understand when talking about this: Are the campuses closed or are they just not holding classes? The Big East commissioner said they won't have sports if students aren't on campus and Bob Bowlsby, commissioner of the Big 12, made a similar statement, both according to this story. But in talking to some people, there's a distinction here: Online classes does not mean that campus is closed. If buildings on campus are technically open, if students could theoretically be there but they aren't because why be there when you don't have to go to class, or if faculty can go to their offices and people can go places on campus, then campus qualifies as open. If campus is open, the thought is that you could have football players in town to work out and get ready for a season. It's a technicality. I don't think it sits right. I'm not sure it would happen. But it is a distinction that I think, when it comes to nut-cutting time, athletics people are going to try to make.

3) The whole issue really comes down to amateur athletes versus professional employees.