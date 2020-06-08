1) Sports feels further away this morning than it ever has since all this started. I was thinking last night that it's June 8th. The next Mizzou sporting event that we will see or cover is, optimistically, on September 5th. That means we are exactly halfway from the day the SEC Tournament got cancelled to when we will be at a sporting event (or at least watching one). There are players on campus, they're working out, at some point they'll probably return to practice, etc. But we're not going to see or have access to any of that. We might get a few nuggets here and there. We might get a player or a coach or something to give us a whitewashed version of what's happening on a Zoom call. But we've got three more months of nothing for the most part. It's depressing. And I want to be clear that in the larger context of everything that's happening in the world, sports aren't really important. But man I wish we could have them. Because then at least maybe I could get on the Internet without getting angry and/or depressed.

2) Mizzou starts voluntary football workouts today. Like I said, we're not going to have any information out of them. We put in a request to talk to the strength coach a couple of weeks ago, but I know he's not going to be available at least until they've had a few workouts and honestly, I'll be surprised if he's available at all. Not that there's a lot of information that would come out of these workouts that would be newsworthy anyway. I'm sure everyone stayed in excellent shape. The freshmen are more ready than any freshman class before and the returning players are all bigger, faster and stronger. Team chemistry is excellent. All that. But just warning you guys that there's not going to be much of anything to report out of workouts. So far as I know, everyone is on campus. Mizzou tweeted that the whole squad is here. I assume it's possible someone didn't come back or transferred or didn't qualify or whatever, but I don't have any knowledge of that at this point. It seems everyone the coaching staff expected to be here is here.

3) I confirmed this morning that Mizzou will not be sharing any information as to how many athletes tested positive for COVID-19.