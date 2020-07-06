PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
The truth is, this isn't going to be ten thoughts today. It may not be for the next few weeks. It's going to be some thoughts. I don't know how many. It's going to be a rambling monologue of whatever comes into my head. Most weeks until we know the future of football it's going to be more of a column than ten individual thoughts. Because it's really not possible to HAVE ten thoughts about Mizzou sports right now that mean anything.
I mean, I guess I could talk about the 2022 quarterback race with Elite11 product Tyler Macon on campus but, guys, that's two full years away from even maybe kind of being a thing. I can't pretend that's something that's important to me. If it is to you, that's great, but I don't really have any thoughts on it because I don't see any point in it.
And where I'm at with all of this is that I'm having a hard time finding the stuff that there is a point to right now as it relates to college sports. There was a nice run of commitments that kept everyone occupied for a few weeks and that was very good for the program. But that's slowed down a little bit and now we're just sitting here thinking "What now?"
What now is "Are they going to play?"