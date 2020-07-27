PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) We're starting with Major League Baseball because as of this morning that's the biggest story in sports...and not in a good way.

Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN .

I'm so far past arguing about whether they should cancel games or not. That's not my decision. I have no liability and no financial stake. I have no scientific or medical training. I'm not interested in the argument about what they should do. I'm only interested in what it means if they do start cancelling games and seasons. And the simple truth is this: If Major League Baseball can't make it through the season--hell, if it can't even make it through the week--everything is screwed college sports wise. It just won't work. The Marlins played in Philadelphia. What are the Phillies doing? The Yankees are supposed to use that clubhouse. Will they? What's the domino effect here?

Again, I'm long past the argument about whether cancelling games and seasons is the right way to go. I simply know if they do it, we can pretty much give up on the idea of college sports happening. We're talking about professional sports in a game where you're hardly ever within six feet of someone else...and it went three days before we're wondering if it can continue. This ain't good.

Can’t make this stuff up ... The LA Clippers’ Lou Williams is in quarantine after leaving the team last week to attend to a “personal matter.” He was photographed at the Magic City strip club. By way of explanation, Williams tweeted that Magic City is his “favorite restaurant.”

Lou Williams left the NBA bubble to go to a strip club because he likes their chicken wings and now has to quarantine. Now, look, on the surface, this is absolutely freaking hilarious. I mean, just that last sentence could lead to dissertations being written. But I saw a quote last week that the reason the MLB season wasn't going to work was "because of horny guys on the road." AND THEN AN NBA PLAYER LEFT THE BUBBLE TO EAT CHICKEN WINGS AT A STRIP CLUB.

Again, if this type of thing is happening, how is college sports going to work? You can't put college players in a bubble. First off, they don't get paid. Second, you have to keep up the appearance that they're college students first and athletes second so if you are going to play football you have to be able to have math class. So, a bubble doesn't work for college kids. Here's the problem: THEY ARE COLLEGE KIDS. They're going out. They're hanging with their friends. They're going to parties. They're going to test positive.

For the 205th time in the lasts 24 hours let me stress that the discussion I want to have is not "should we shut down the season because of positive tests?" That's not my decision to make. But these first two points here show you pretty much that the logistics of being able to play pro sports are very difficult. Multiply it by a million for college sports.

3) That said, we're going to get some clarity on what college football PLANS to do this week.