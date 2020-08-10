PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

A quick intro before we get to it, and there's gonna be a lot here. This is a wild time. I never thought I'd cover anything that would hold a candle to realignment. This summer probably does. It's crazy. You can't sleep, you can't take a break because something changes.

The only thing I want to say before I get into the thoughts is this: I cannot speak for everyone in my industry. I can speak for myself, everyone who works for this site and a handful of my good friends in the business. We want football season to happen. Desperately. We are not rooting against it. We do not want to say "I told you so" over having a season. There are a million reasons for this.

My son went to his first high school swim practice this morning. We're letting him play if MSHSAA lets him play. We're letting him go to school if the district lets him go to school. If it were up to me, college football would be played. We want them to play. However, we can only report what people are telling us. That's our job. If someone would tell me "I think we're playing" I would write that. So would pretty much everyone else I know. The problem is that no one is telling us that.

This is not a blanket defense of sports media. There are some problems with it. I understand why people would read some things that have been written and tweeted and believe that there are sportswriters rooting against a season. Again, I cannot speak for the majority of people. I can speak for some. The ones I know well, in no way, want the season called off. I know that won't convince the people who believe it's true, but I have to say it.Now, on to the thoughts.

1) Let's start here: I don't think we're having a college football season this fall.