PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Fall camp starts today and it's...weird. This is the 18th preseason I'm covering at PowerMizzou. But I don't really feel like I'm covering it. After nine practices, we will wait to talk to Eli Drinkwitz and selected players and/or assistants. We will see none of it in person. This isn't complaining or blaming anyone. It's strange times. But it's going to make it very, very difficult to tell you guys anything about the team. In the past, even when we couldn't report on details of what was happening, at least we could see some things. We might have an idea who was doing well, which freshmen looked like they could see the field, etc. Unless the coaches just volunteer that info (I'd be shocked if they did) I'm not sure how we'll know it this year. The first game is (hopefully) 40 days away. I don't really have any feel for what those 40 days will bring in terms of education and insight.

2) Let's go ahead and do our best to take a guess at the important issues in camp. We'll start on the offense:Who's the quarterback? Smart money is on Shawn Robinson, but Taylor Powell and Connor Bazelak will certainly be given their chances throughout camp.

How big an issue is the offensive line? It's going to be the biggest question mark on the team. There's really no question about that. Missouri lost a lot of experience. The only two players coming back who played most of last year (Larry Borom and Case Cook) weren't exactly dominant. Grad transfer Michael Maetti has nearly as many career snaps as every other lineman on the team combined. It wouldn't be dumb to call him the most important player on the offense this year.

What's the second wave of receivers? I'd feel pretty good saying Daniel Parker is the starting tight end if he is healthy enough to be and Keke Chism, Damon Hazelton and Jalen Knox are your starting wideouts. After that it could be pretty wide open. You'd think there are definitely snaps for Barrett Banister, but after that it's a whole bunch of guys competing for 2-3 spots. As far as the tight end if Parker can't go, your guess is as good as mine.

3) What about the defensive side of the ball?