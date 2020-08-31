PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Missouri held its first scrimmage of the fall on Sunday afternoon. We don't know anything about it because the practice schedule was altered but the interview schedule was not. The Tigers were supposed to scrimmage on Saturday and we were going to talk to Eli Drinkwitz after. That obviously didn't happen. I did ask him prior to the scrimmage if he put any more stock in a scrimmage than any other practice during fall camp. He basically said not really. He said that there were a few things you could see like how guys reacted in the moment having to know the plays quickly, but coaches don't tend to weigh a scrimmage performance a whole lot more heavily than they do the other 14 (or however many it is this year) practices. There will be another scrimmage this coming Saturday. My guess is that there would be at least one more at some point between now and game week, but we don't have a schedule for what they're doing the rest of camp at this point.

2) I've said over and over that it's basically impossible for us to know what the depth chart looks like (or if there even is one). But that doesn't mean we know nothing about this team. You can still draw some knowledge from past years. With that in mind, I thought I'd just go through and rank my confidence in each position group on the roster. This would be my ranking from Missouri's strongest position to its weakest:

Running Back--Larry Rountree is one of the better backs in the league and Tyler Badie is an excellent change of pace

Safety--Tyree Gillespie and Josh Bledsoe have about a year and a half experience as starters, Martez Manuel got plenty of reps last year and people have talked highly of Stacy Brown