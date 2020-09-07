PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) College football season is going to happen. Personally, if you asked me if it's more likely to play ten games or less than five, I'd pick ten. I actually think they're going to get the whole season in. They may not get it in without interruption. There may be some rescheduling and shifting. But I think they're going to play ten football games and an SEC Championship game and some sort of postseason that includes a College Football Playoff. I never would have said that a month ago. But here we are.

2) I'm not at all sure what the postseason outside of the CFP will look like. If they get there, they'll play the CFP because the money says they need to play the CFP. I would imagine the other New Year's Six bowls will happen. Beyond that, I really have no idea. I haven't seen much as far as the cancellation of any bowl games, but I feel pretty confident that some of the lower level bowls won't happen. There aren't even enough teams to fill them all at this point in time (I think there are 80 bowl slots and only 76 teams playing). Bowl eligibility will likely be a moving target depending on how many games there are and how many teams there are. There won't be a hard and fast record where you have to be 5-5 to get there necessarily because what if there are 26 bowl games playing and only 40 teams at 5-5 or better? It will be interesting for sure.

3) If there is a season, what does that mean for the Big Ten and PAC 12?