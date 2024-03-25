1) We are in the teeth of the offseason now. Or at least as much of an offseason as there is. I was texting with a friend who covers another SEC school yesterday. He had breaking news and a baseball game to cover on Sunday. I remarked that there's never a dull day. He said, "A friend of mine asked me what I do in the offseason. I just laughed." Point being, there's never truly an offseason now. College sports (at least football and basketball) has become more or less a 12 months a year proposition. At least for people like you guys who care about every aspect of it. Even when there aren't games, there's spring football or the coaching carousel or recruiting or, now, the transfer portal. There's pretty much always something. But for the more casual fan, this is the time where college football and basketball fade into the background (especially when your basketball team isn't in the tournament and your football team gets spring football over before spring actually starts). Outside of some portal movement, the best news you can get out of Mizzou football and basketball in the next three months is basically no news. Which is all a long way of me saying come on this journey with me where I try to figure out ten thoughts at a time when there's just not that much going on.

Advertisement

2) The news on the search for an athletic director still appears to be mostly no news. I had one person tell me last week the word was that it looked like Mizzou might be starting interviews. It is possible that has happened. If so, I do not know who they've talked to. Another source told me over the weekend "Seems like they haven't been doing much yet." Don't take that to mean they haven't been doing anything. It just meant in terms of movement with actual candidates, it doesn't seem like there's been a lot yet. I've gotten some more confirmation that at least a couple of people who we thought would be potential candidates put the word out pretty early they weren't interested in pursuing the job. That's not a reason to panic or reason to think that the whole process is fouled up. It's just a couple of people. But it's all I've really been able to get. There are a couple of names it seems like I might be able to eliminate, but there really aren't any names that I'm confident I can say are on the list. Things have been incredibly quiet. Whether that's because Mizzou has been active and managed to completely keep it in the dark or because nothing has really happened yet, I honestly don't know at this point. 3) On the coaching front, the news is that there has been no news at Missouri. That's a mix of good and bad news depending on your perspective.