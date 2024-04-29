1) NFL Draft weekend is one of my favorite weekends of the year. And it's not just to see who goes from Mizzou or who the Chiefs pick. It's the reactions. My favorite thing about the draft is watching these kids have their dreams come true in real time and we all get to watch it. It doesn't matter if you're the first pick or the last pick. There are tens of thousands of kids who start playing football every year and just about every one of them dreams of playing in the NFL. And every year, fewer than 260 of them get to realize that dream. Here were a couple of my favorite reactions this weekend.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG8mIzM5O3MgY3V0dGluZyBvbmlvbnM/IPCfpbkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZqM1JaYUg2M1oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9majNS WmFINjNaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExvcyBBbmdlbGVzIFJhbXMgKEBSYW1z TkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JhbXNORkwvc3Rh dHVzLzE3ODQyNzM4MDgwNTgzODg3MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXByaWwgMjcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtIZWxsbyBEYWxsYXMgQ293Ym95IHRoaXMgaXMgSmVycnkg Sm9uZXMuJnF1b3Q7PGJyPjxicj5IZXJlIGlzIHRoZSBtb21lbnQgdGhlIENv d2JveXMgZnJvbnQgb2ZmaWNlIGNhbGxlZCBDb29wZXIgQmVlYmUgdG8gdGVs bCBoaW0gdGhleSB3ZXJlIGRyYWZ0aW5nIGhpbS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nvb3Blcl9iZWViZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AY29vcGVyX2JlZWJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0tTdGF0ZUZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLU3RhdGVGQjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYWxsYXNjb3dib3lz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkYWxsYXNjb3dib3lzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVXMzeEFBWm1SZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1VzM3hBQVptUmQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2xlbm4gS2lubGV5IChAZ2xl bm5fa2lubGV5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dsZW5u X2tpbmxleS9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NDA0NzA1ODA4NjY3NDY5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I think sometimes we lose sight of how big an accomplishment getting your name called is. We spend all this time worrying about who goes where and analyzing every pick and focusing on who went too high and who didn't go high enough that we ignore what a huge thing these 257 dudes managed to accomplish this weekend. Every single one of them deserves that moment with his family and friends. 2) Of course, not being drafted doesn't mean you can't make it.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWFyIFVuZHJhZnRlZCBGcmVlIGFnZW50cyw8YnI+PGJyPkkga25v dyB0aGlzIGlzbuKAmXQgd2hhdCB5b3Ugd2FudGVkLiBUaGVzZSBtb21lbnRz IGFyZW7igJl0IHRoZSBvbmVzIHlvdSBkcmVhbWVkIG9mLiBZb3XigJl2ZSBk cmVhbXQgb2YgYmVpbmcgdGhlIG51bWJlciAxIHBpY2ssIGhlYXJpbmcgeW91 ciBuYW1lIGNhbGxlZCBieSB0aGUgY29tbWlzc2lvbmVyLCBnZXR0aW5nIHRo YXQgcGhvbmUgY2FsbCBmcm9tIHlvdXIgbmV3IGhlYWQgY29hY2ggYXNraW5n IGlmIHlvdXIgcmVhZHkgdG8gZnVsZmlsbOKApiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vdmRzS2E1SjZibCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Zkc0thNUo2Ymw8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBDbGFyayAoQFJlYWxyY2xhcmsyNSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWFscmNsYXJrMjUvc3RhdHVz LzE3ODQ2MTk5ODY5ODU1OTUyMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The draft is the most inexact science of them all. It's why I just laugh at criticism of recruiting rankings. NFL GMs get paid very, very well to identify talent after three to six years of getting to watch them play college football. And they still miss at least half the time. We're trying to do it three to six years earlier. It's all a guess. Caleb Williams may be a Hall of Famer and he may be terrible. There will be plenty of undrafted free agents who get cut before camp even opens, but there will be some who hang around in the league for a long time and maybe even become stars. The draft is great theater. Where it goes from here, who knows? 3) I do know it was a damn good weekend for Eli Drinkwitz. Six Missouri players were picked, which was tied for the 11th most of any school. Nothing is more important for a program than putting players in the NFL.