Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning presented by Will Ga...
1) NFL Draft weekend is one of my favorite weekends of the year. And it's not just to see who goes from Mizzou or who the Chiefs pick. It's the reactions. My favorite thing about the draft is watching these kids have their dreams come true in real time and we all get to watch it. It doesn't matter if you're the first pick or the last pick. There are tens of thousands of kids who start playing football every year and just about every one of them dreams of playing in the NFL. And every year, fewer than 260 of them get to realize that dream. Here were a couple of my favorite reactions this weekend.
I think sometimes we lose sight of how big an accomplishment getting your name called is. We spend all this time worrying about who goes where and analyzing every pick and focusing on who went too high and who didn't go high enough that we ignore what a huge thing these 257 dudes managed to accomplish this weekend. Every single one of them deserves that moment with his family and friends.
2) Of course, not being drafted doesn't mean you can't make it.
The draft is the most inexact science of them all. It's why I just laugh at criticism of recruiting rankings. NFL GMs get paid very, very well to identify talent after three to six years of getting to watch them play college football. And they still miss at least half the time. We're trying to do it three to six years earlier. It's all a guess. Caleb Williams may be a Hall of Famer and he may be terrible. There will be plenty of undrafted free agents who get cut before camp even opens, but there will be some who hang around in the league for a long time and maybe even become stars. The draft is great theater. Where it goes from here, who knows?
3) I do know it was a damn good weekend for Eli Drinkwitz. Six Missouri players were picked, which was tied for the 11th most of any school. Nothing is more important for a program than putting players in the NFL.
